Dana Cam catches all of the heat from the UFC 266 weigh-ins

Dana White had his camera rolling for today’s UFC 266 weigh-ins, which included the highly anticipated staredown between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler.

Diaz (26-9 MMA) and Lawler (28-15 MMA) are set to rematch on the main card of tomorrow night’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The pair originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout. This time around Diaz and Lawler will be competing at middleweight, a decision that was made earlier this week.

Check out the Dana Cam footage of Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz 2 staredown below:

UFC 266 is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko attempting to defend her title against Lauren Murphy.

Shevchenko (21-3 MMA) has gone a perfect 7-0 since returning to flyweight, including five-straight title defenses. In her most recent effort at UFC 261, ‘The Bullet’ scored a dominant TKO victory over Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA) will enter Saturday’s co-headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak. ‘Lucky’ most recently competed at June’s UFC 263 event, where she scored a split-decision victory over Joanne Calderwood.

Watch the Dana Cam footage of Shevchenko and Murphy squaring off below:

UFC 266 is headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring reigning champ Alex Volkanovski taking on former title challenger Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski (22-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 251 in July of 2020, where he scored his second straight victory over Max Holloway, this time by split-decision. The Australian has gone a perfect 9-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2016.

As for Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA), ‘T-City’ last competed in October of 2020, where he picked up a dominant unanimous decision victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231.

Check out the Dana Cam footage of the intense staredown between Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega below:

