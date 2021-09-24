Georges St-Pierre explains why he wants Nick Diaz to get a shot at a UFC title: “I’m afraid that he left a lot of money on the table”

Georges St-Pierre is hoping that his former opponent Nick Diaz will return better than ever at UFC 266 and score a shot at a UFC title.

St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) and Diaz (26-9 MMA) collided for the UFC welterweight title back at UFC 158 in March of 2013. That evening in Montreal, ‘GSP’ was able to outpoint the Stockton native on route to a unanimous decision victory.

With Nick Diaz set to make his return to fighting this weekend at UFC 266, this following a six-year layoff, Georges St-Pierre was asked to discuss his former rivals comeback.

“That’s a big X-factor,” St-Pierre told MMAFighting. “Would he come back as good as he was, or this layoff will have a negative impact on him? I don’t know. I just hope that he will come back as good as he (was) because I’m afraid that he left a lot of money on the table, and I hope I’m wrong, and I hope he comes back even better than he was and he goes for a shot for the title. I’m a huge fan. I really enjoy watching him fight.”

In order for Nick Diaz to fight for a UFC title, he will need to dispose of Robbie Lawler for a second time tomorrow evening. The pair originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout. This time around Diaz and Lawler will compete at middleweight.

Georges St-Pierre retired from mixed martial arts shortly following his title-earning submission win over Michael Bisping back at UFC 217. The Canadian star has remained busy, starring in multiple movies as well as other ventures.

