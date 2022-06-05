Paulo Costa uses recent assault accusations to throw shade at Luke Rockhold: “Rumors say the nurse has a best chin than Luke Rockhold”

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has used the recent assault accusations made against him to throw shade at his upcoming opponent Luke Rockhold.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Costa (13-2 MMA) had been accused of striking a health care professional at a local medical center after she allegedly refused to issue the fighter an immunization card for the COVID-19 vaccine. The claim is that ‘The Eraser‘ wanted the immunization card without actually getting the vaccine.

The Brazilian fighter is said to have claimed he was vaccinated and was only looking for a record of the immunization, and then took the card. The nurse apparently grabbed Costa in an effort to stop him from taking the card and in turn he threw an elbow, causing the nurse to suffer a swollen lip.

Team Paulo Costa was quick to deny the claims of any wrong doing issuing the following statement on the matter.

“The recent articles published by the media involving athlete Paulo Costa – ‘Borrachinha’ referring to what happened in a shopping mall in the city of Contagem/MG generated questions, so we must present come clarifications. First, tending to sensationalism, these are reckless and inconsistent,” the statement read. “The athlete Paulo Costa – ‘Borrachinha’ and his entire team reject any type of violence. ‘Borrachinha’ is a high-performing athlete, full time dedicated to training, to following the rules, guidelines, and disciplines.”

While hitting a nurse is certainly a serious allegation, Paulo Costa appears extremely confident he will be proven innocent of any wrong doing. The former UFC title challenger actually used the recent accusations against him to throw shade at his upcoming opponent Luke Rockhold.

Rumors say the nurse has a best chin than luke rockhold — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 4, 2022

Paulo Costa is coming off back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, the Brazilian Bomber was on a thirteen fight undefeated streak.

Do you think Costa will add Rockhold to his list of knockout victims this August at UFC 278? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!