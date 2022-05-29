The Korean Zombie forgoes retirement, uninterested in any long-term goals for now

Chan Sung Jung, better known to MMA fans as “The Korean Zombie,” has decided against retirement for now.

Jung is coming off a heartbreaking loss to reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski back in April. Zombie suffered the fourth-round TKO loss in a one-sided affair.

After the fight, an emotional Jung fell to his knees in tears as he knew that was likely his final chance at UFC gold. During his post-fight interview, he said he’d take retirement into consideration.

Almost two months later, “The Korean Zombie” has taken to his Instagram account to reveal that he won’t be hanging up his gloves just yet (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Perhaps I’m old, maybe I’m not good enough, so my goal was to always show everything in every fight, but I didn’t show up every time, so that is why I’m still here,” Jung wrote in Korean. “I couldn’t prove it in the last fight, and I’m especially disappointed. This is not an excuse for the loss. I just have some regrets. I’m not saying that it wasn’t 100 percent me, but I think it is right to put on a performance that I believe in, so that is why I want one more fight. I can’t set any long-term goals. For the time being, one fight… I’ll do it in Seoul. Please hold an event.”

Jung has gone 3-2 in his last five outings and 1-2 in his last three. He is the number five-ranked UFC featherweight.

While Zombie figures to be far away from the UFC Title picture, one can’t rule out the possibility of a resurgence. After all, Glover Teixeira is the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion at the age of 42.

Time will tell what’s next for the 35-year-old Jung but he isn’t done just yet.