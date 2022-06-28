Just Scrap Radio Ep. 84 with Jim Miller, Jalin Turner, and Gabe Green

The 84th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 276.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Jim Miller (1:42). Next, UFC lightweight Jalin Turner (23:27) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Gabe Green (40:21).

Jim Miller opens up the program to preview his UFC 276 main card fight against Donald Cerrone. Jim talks about Bobby Green pulling out of the fight and when he realized he would be staying on the card. He also talks about no fighters really wanting to step up and why he took this fight at welterweight. Jim also talks about what he can take away from the first fight if at all, the UFC planning to re-sign him and the goal remains still fighting at UFC 300.

Jalin Turner comes on to preview his UFC 276 fight against Brad Riddell. Jalin talks about whether or not he was surprised he was getting a ranked opponent and what he has made of Riddell’s UFC run. He also talks about Riddell being super durable, and what a win, especially a finish does for him. The lightweight prospect then talks about his goal for the rest of the year and whether or not the cut to 155lbs is a tough one.

Gabe Green closes out the program to preview his UFC 276 fight against Ian Garry. Gabe talks about how this fight came together and whether or not he thinks the UFC is hoping he loses this one to the highly-touted prospect. He then talks about what a win does for him and why he is no stepping stone for him. Gabe also touches on fighting in front of fans again.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher