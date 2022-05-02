Dan Hooker announces he will be returning to lightweight: “Put a fork in it, I’m out of the conversation at featherweight”

By
Josh Evanoff
-
Dan Hooker
Image Credit: Dan Hooker's Instagram (photographer not listed)

UFC featherweight Dan Hooker has announced that he’s going to be returning to 155 pounds.

‘The Hangman’ was last seen in action at UFC London against Arnold Allen. Hooker’s first bout at featherweight since 2016 ended in a dramatic fashion. Allen demolished the New Zealander, finishing him via TKO in the first round. Some, including Israel Adesanya, thought the finish might’ve been premature.

The loss sent Hooker to his fourth loss in his last five appearances. Following the defeat to Allen, many wondered what the fan-favorite would, as far as weight classes go. Talks intensified after he called out Rafael dos Anjos for a summer bout. He’s now given an answer.

Dan Hooker discussed his UFC future in an interview with Submission Radio. ‘The Hangman’ announced that his brief run at 145 pounds has come to an end. Fans of Hooker can expect to see him back at lightweight for his next appearance in the octagon.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Arnold Allen, Dan Hooker, UFC London
Arnold Allen TKO’s Dan Hooker at UFC London

“Oh, f*ck no, I couldn’t make featherweight if I wanted to. I’m closer to middleweight than I am to featherweight. I felt like I could’ve stayed at 145, but obviously a lot of sacrifice goes into that. But off of the result of the last fight, I feel like I’m in the exact same position at both weight classes. So why not? Why would I make the extra sacrifice?”

Dan Hooker continued, “The extra sacrifice was to get me back in the same position that I was in. But if I’m in the exact same position, I’d rather be in the exact same position and eating, and having a slice of cake every now and then. Put a fork in it bud, I’m out of the conversation [at featherweight].”

What do you think about Dan Hooker returning to lightweight? Who do you want to see him fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Rafael dos Anjos responds after Dan Hooker suggests he would “smash” his face in: “Gotta be kidding me”
  2. Aljamain Sterling reacts after Henry Cejudo announces he is returning to the UFC bantamweight division
  3. Michael Bisping responds after finding a spot on Jake Paul’s “hit list”
  4. Brendan Schaub gives thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Alexander Volkanovski lightweight showdown: “It’s a no-brainer”
  5. Islam Makhachev tells Alexander Volkanovski to hold his horses and stay at featherweight: “LW title fight is mine”