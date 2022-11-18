Dan Hooker discusses kissing Joe Rogan’s head after UFC 281 win: “One of the best things I’ve ever tasted in my life”

UFC star Dan Hooker has joked about kissing Joe Rogan’s head following his big win at UFC 281 last weekend.

After a torrid run of form as of late, Dan Hooker finally got back to winning ways at UFC 281. He went head to head with Claudio Puelles, returning to his previous weight class of 155 pounds.

Through a series of leg kicks straight down the middle, Hooker left Puelles unable to continue in the second round and was subsequently awarded the victory.

Now, after such an important triumph, he’s set to go on another run at lightweight. It may not end in a title shot but you can bet we’ll get some fun fights out of it.

Hooker also opted to kiss the forehead of Joe Rogan after the fight was over. Hilariously, he used an interview with Submission Radio to wax lyrical about the experience.

“Joe Rogan’s head, it was glistening, it was talking to me. It said, ‘kiss me, Dan Hooker, kiss me’. It tasted sweet, it tasted sweet,” Hooker said. “He had the sweat. It was magical. It was like… it was one of the best things I’ve ever tasted in my life. If I’m being honest. That’s a good smelling man. Well-taken care of head. Not smelly at all. Delicious.”

Jolly Dan Hooker is back

In the wake of such a depressing period for his career, it’s nice to see the real Dan Hooker back.

In addition to his fun fighting skills, the Kiwi athlete is also incredibly entertaining. Whether he wins, loses or just cuts a promo in an interview, this guy is money.

