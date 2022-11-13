UFC 281 Results: Dan Hooker stops Claudio Puelles in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 281 pay-per-view main card kicks off with a lightweight fight between Dan Hooker and Claudio Puelles.

Hooker (22-12 MMA) is returning to the 155lbs division after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Arnold Allen in his featherweight debut. ‘The Hangman’ has lost four of his past five fights overall, with his lone win in that stretch coming over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

Meanwhile, Claudio Puelles (12-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 281 event sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission win over veteran Clay Guida. Three of the Peruvian’s last five wins have come by way of kneebar.

Round one of this lightweight bout begins and Dan Hooker quickly takes the center of the cage and lands a low kick. He misses with a high kick and then lands another low kick. Claudio Puelles just misses with a high kick attempt. Another low kick from ‘The Hangman’. He continues to keep Claudio at bay with his kicks. Puelles dives for a takedown and grabs a leg. He is looking for an ankle lock and then switches to a knee bar. Hooker is able to escape the position and takes top control. He opts to stand back up and there is just less than a minute remaining in the round. Claudio Puelles once again dives on a leg. He almost tied Hooker up again there. Dan Hooker with a good right hand on the feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Dan Hooker comes out with a hard kick to the body. Claudio Puelles shoots for a takedown but it is not there. ‘The Hangman’ with a nice combination. He partially connects with a head kick. He lands a good left hook after ‘The Prince of Peru’ misses with another takedown attempt. Another big left from Hooker but Claudio Puelles grabs a leg. Hooker with a left hand. Puelles dives on another shot but it is not there. Another failed takedown attempt. Hooker comes forward with a nice kick to the body. Claudio gets deep on a since leg. Hooker with some hard shots to the body. He escapes from the ground. Puelles with a nice left. Hooker answers with a big kick to the body. Claudio with some wild kick attempts. Dan Hooker goes to the body and this one is over.

Official UFC 281 Result: Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Hooker fight next following his TKO victory over Puelles this evening in New York City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

