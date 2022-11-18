Paulo Costa claims he doesn’t have a deal to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284: “I don’t have a deal to fight in Perth”

Paulo Costa has claimed that he doesn’t have a deal in place to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 next year.

For the longest time now, Paulo Costa has served as a part-time UFC fighter, part-time troll on Twitter. The Brazilian may be annoying to some, but to others, he’s absolutely hilarious.

He’s coming off the back of a win over Luke Rockhold that many believe helped him restore some goodwill with the promotion. Whether or not that translates into continued success inside the cage, of course, remains to be seen.

A few weeks back, the UFC announced that Costa will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 284 in February 2023. The bout, which will go down in Australia, is scheduled to be against Robert Whittaker.

However, according to Paulo himself, there may not be an official agreement in place after all.

Hey guys I’m here again to say the obvious. I don’t have a deal to fight in Perth A lot of fans are sending their regards for this fight, but ITSNOT FOR REAL , anyway see u soon in mma or 🥊 boxing pic.twitter.com/Ieu68Nff4H — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 18, 2022

“Hey guys I’m here again to say the obvious. I don’t have a deal to fight in Perth A lot of fans are sending their regards for this fight, but ITSNOT FOR REAL , anyway see u soon in mma or boxing”

Will we see Costa vs Whittaker?

Given what we know about Paulo Costa, there’s a good chance he’s messing around.

The card already looks stacked with two title fights on it but Robert Whittaker is an Australian star. In his home nation, he’s clearly one of the biggest and best combat sports athletes they have.

Alas, that doesn’t mean he’ll automatically be the biggest draw in the world, but it does mean many will turn out in Perth to see what ‘Bobby Knuckles’ can do.

We fully expect to see Costa vs Whittaker in Q1 next year. However, if we don’t, perhaps Alex Pereira would fancy a trip down under.

Will we see Paulo Costa vs Robert Whittaker at UFC 284? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!