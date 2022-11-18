Dana White pens emotional message for UFC fan who passed away at the age of 16

UFC president Dana White has written an emotional tribute to a UFC fan who passed away earlier this week.

While he may be a controversial figure, Dana White certainly cares about the fans. He gives mixed martial arts enthusiasts the very best fights he can make, and he does so on a regular basis.

As we all know, there are things that can be improved within the UFC structure. With that being said, Dana often goes out of his way to try and help those close to him – whether they’re on the roster or they aren’t.

Case in point: his friendship with 16-year-old UFC fan Michael.

“I met Michael at UFC 279 his friends and family put together a “go fund me” to get him to UFC to meet me and it was brought to my attention from an old friend of mine. We jumped on it and got him there. This kid was SO AWESOME I immediately loved him. He just turned 16 and just got his drivers license. He was such an amazing kid I invited him to UFC 281 in NYC. His parents said he was so pumped all he cared about was getting to NYC for this event. I sat him right behind Mike Tyson and I fuckin love u @miketyson !!! Without being told anything Mike treated Michael so good and took pics with him etc.

Dana White says goodbye

“Amazing, incredible, beautiful little Michael passed away today and I’m f***in devastated. He held on long enough to make the event and I just want to thank EVERYONE involved with Saturday Night that made his weekend special. My heart goes out to Michael’s friends and family and I want to thank you Heather and Brian for introducing me to him. I will never forget him.”

Rest in peace, Michael.

