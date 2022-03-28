Dan Hardy reveals proposed comeback fight against Tyron Woodley is likely off: “He just doesn’t seem to want any part of it”

Dan Hardy’s proposed comeback fight against Tyron Woodley has seemingly fallen apart.

The former UFC welterweight challenger has been out of the cage since 2012. Hardy was forced to retire following his diagnosis of Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. However, he was medically cleared in 2018 and has teased a return to fighting ever since.

While it first seemed that ‘The Outlaw’ would return under the UFC banner, that idea was taken off the table when he was released in 2021. Dan Hardy has since been a free agent and was reportedly in talks with ONE Championship, and other fight promotions.

Furthermore, he’s been linked to a fight with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on several occasions. ‘The Chosen One’ and Hardy got into a beef last year following the former’s loss to Jake Paul. Ariel Helwani later reported that a fight between the two was being looked at for this spring.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In an interview on The MMA Hour, Hardy has now confirmed that a fight is likely off the table. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he confirmed that there were several offers from promotions to book the matchup, but Woodley has gone silent.

“I just don’t know where he’s gone. I literally don’t know where he’s gone. He’s kind of fallen off the face of the planet. I’ve got a couple of different organizations put offers towards him, and I know they’re good offers. They’re comparable with what he was getting because I’ve spoken to the team on the other side who have already paid him his paycheck. So I don’t know. I don’t know what the hesitation is to be honest. It makes no sense to me. It’s a good chunk of money, it would be a bit of fun, he could punch me in the face. I know he hates me, I don’t really care either way to be honest, but I like it when people don’t like me and they’re trying to hit me because it makes me giggle.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Hardy continued, “I just think it would be a lot of fun and he just doesn’t seem to want any part of it. I don’t know whether his brand’s taken too much of a hit over the last couple of years to take a loss against me as well. Maybe that makes sense.”

What do you think about Dan Hardy’s comments about Tyron Woodley?