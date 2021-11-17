Dan Hardy vs. Tyron Woodley targeted for spring of 2022

The anticipated Dan Hardy vs Tyron Woodley boxing showdown is being targeted for spring 2022, as per Ariel Helwani.

For weeks now we’ve seen Dan Hardy and Tyron Woodley trade verbal shots at one another over social media. The former UFC welterweights have developed a pretty bitter feud and now, it appears as if they’re finally going to settle the score.

As noted by Helwani on his Substack, spring 2022 will be the time for them to meet in the middle of the squared circle.

Hardy has been particularly persistent with chasing this opportunity down and understandably so. He hasn’t fought competitively for almost a decade and ever since leaving the UFC, he’s been itching to get a fight of any kind.

Now, he’s got what he wanted – but he may need to be careful what he wishes for with someone as dangerous as Tyron Woodley.

Either way, this should be an intriguing bout if it does wind up coming to fruition.

