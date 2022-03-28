What’s next for Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus after UFC Columbus?

In the main event of UFC Columbus, a pivotal heavyweight bout headlined the card as Curtis Blaydes took on Chris Daukaus.

Blaydes entered the fight coming off a decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik which returned him to the win column after being knocked out by Derrick Lewis. He was 10-3 with one No Contest in his UFC tenure entering the bout.

Daukaus, meanwhile, was coming off a KO loss to Derrick Lewis in his most previous effort. That setback snapped the undefeated start he had in his UFC tenure, as he won his first four fights by knockout.

In the end, it was Blaydes winning by second-round TKO in a fight where ‘Razor’ did not shoot one takedown, to the surprise of many. Following UFC Columbus, here is what I think should be next for both Blaydes and Daukaus.

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes picked up a massive win over Chris Daukaus to remind everyone he still belongs in the title picture at heavyweight. He has only lost to two men in Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.

With the win over Daukaus, Blaydes put him right in the conversation to be in the mix for an interim title fight. Although many think it will be Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the interim belt, even if that happens, the fight that makes the most sense for ‘Razor’ is to face Ciryl Gane. Blaydes called the Frenchman out after his win and it’s a fight that can headline a Fight Night card in the summer with the winner likely getting a title shot.

Chris Daukaus

Chris Daukaus is now on a two-fight losing streak after being knocked out by Lewis and Blaydes and will need a step-down in competition. Daukaus should also take some time off after this loss as he has been knocked out twice in just over three and half months.

Daukaus should return near the end of the year and when he does a fight against Augusto Sakai makes sense. The Brazilian is still ranked but has also struggled as of late. It’s a winnable fight for Daukaus who could possibly get a KO and regain some of his confidence in the process.

What do you think should be next for Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus?