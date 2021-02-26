ONE Championship: 16-year-old Victoria Lee wins MMA debut, submits Sunisa Srisen

16-year-old Victoria Lee, the younger sister of ONE Championship titleholders Angela and Christian, made a splash in her pro MMA debut on Friday.

Victoria made her debut in the opening bout of of the stacked ONE: Fists of Fury card in Singapore, taking on Thailand’s Sunisa Srisen. Srisen entered the ONE Circle with a substantial experience advantage, having assembled a 4-1 record in fights against the likes of Rika Ishige and Stamp Fairtex.

Despite her experience disadvantage, Victoria looked very impressive in her debut. The 16-year-old started aggressive on the feet, landing straight punches, and absorbing a few hooks in return. When the quick knockout didn’t materialize, she then drew on her lifetime of grappling experience and took the fight to the mat.

After nearly finishing Srisen with ground strikes in round one, she ultimately sealed the deal with a rear-naked choke in round two. See the finish below:

16-year-old phenom Victoria Lee 🇸🇬🇺🇸 does her family proud, submitting Sunisa Srisen in her ONE debut! #ONEFistsOfFury #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/PjNK3FmHlU — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 26, 2021

“I saw her head pop up, so I went for the neck and I just squeezed,” Victoria said in her post-fight interview with commentator Mitch Chilson, walking fans through her handiwork.

With this outcome, Victoria Lee is now 1-0 as a pro mixed martial artist. While it will be quite awhile before she’s in title contention, she’s made it clear that her ultimate goal is a ONE Championship belt.

“My brother and sister are my role models,” Victoria told Bleacher Report ahead of her debut. “They inspire me.

“My goal is to one day become the world champion,” she added. “That would be a dream come true—the best feeling in the world.”

Victoria’s older sister Angela holds the ONE atomweight title. Her older brother Christian is the promotion’s lightweight champion.

