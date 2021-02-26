ONE Championship results: Big wins from Ennahachi, Petrosyan, Rodtang and Lee

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to our screens with the talent-packed ONE: Fists of Fury card out of the Singapore Indoor Arena.

The card was topped by a ONE flyweight kickboxing title fight as the champion Ilias looked Ennahachi to defend his title against Thailand’s Superlek Kiatmoo9. Ennahachi ended up defending his belt with a competitive decision win that will be no doubt be the subject of much debate on social media.

The co-main event, meanwhile, saw kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan take on Davit Kiria in a compelling rematch. Petrosyan won the fight with a decisive decision win, reaffirming himself as one of the sport’s pound-for-pound best.

Other highlights of the card included the ONE kickboxing debut of flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and the pro MMA debut of the 16-year-old Victoria Lee—the younger sister of ONE titleholders Angela and Christian Lee. Rodtang picked up a split decision win over Tagir Khalilov, setting himself up for a kickboxing title shot against Ennahachi, while Lee made a splash in her pro debut with a second-round of Thailand’s Sunisa Srisen.

See the full results of this action-packed ONE Championship card below, along with fight highlights were possible:

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship

Ilias Ennahachi defeats Superlek Kiatmoo9 via unanimous decision

Featherweight Kickboxing

Giorgio Petrosyan defeats Davit Kiria via unanimous decision

Flyweight Kickboxing

Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeats Tagir Khalilov via split decision

Bantamweight Kickboxing

Hiroki Akimoto defeats Zhang Chenglong via unanimous decision

Strawweight Muay Thai

Jackie Buntan defeats Wondergirl Fairtex via unanimous decision

Atomweight MMA

Victoria Lee (ONE debut) defeats Sunisa “Thunderstorm” Srisen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:03 of round two

