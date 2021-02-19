Dan Hardy wants return but not to “fight some bum”, Matt Brown offers his services

Former UFC welterweight title contender Dan Hardy said he wants to return to the Octagon, and now Matt Brown has volunteered his services.

Hardy hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision win over Amir Sadollah at UFC Nottingham in September 2012, the same night Stipe Miocic was knocked out by Stefan Struve. Hardy was supposed to fight Brown at UFC on FOX 7 in April 2013, but he was forced out of the fights by doctors due to Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome (WPWS) and he has not fought since then. However, Hardy has continued to train, and now that his condition is improved, he has been teasing a return to the Octagon. His goal is to fight again sometime in 2021.

Taking to his social media on Thursday evening, Hardy confirmed that he wants to compete again. On Friday afternoon, Brown stepped up to the plate and said he wants the fight.

If it’s going to happen, I need it to be someone worthwhile… I’m not doing all of this preparation to fight some bum. I need names and faces… ☠️#LineThemUp☠️ — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 18, 2021

I know someone that can help

In many ways, a matchup between Hardy and Brown seems like the perfect fight for both guys. Hardy is 38 years old now and hasn’t fought in nine years, but he has been keeping himself in great shape and the UFC will surely offer him a fight if the doctors clear him. Brown would be an ideal opponent for a number of reasons. Like Hardy, he’s also a long-time veteran of the Octagon who, at age 40, has seen his better days. But as Brown showed in a recent unanimous decision loss to Carlos Condit on Fight Island, he can still put up a good fight. Brown is also very durable and would offer a fun stylistic matchup for the striker Hardy, not to mention the fact these two have a history with each other.

