Damon Jackson wants to fight Cub Swanson after he “acted like an idiot” at UFC Vegas 56: “If Cub wants to run it up after running his mouth then I’m down”

Damon Jackson thought Darrick Minner wouldn’t make it to the fight.

Jackson was supposed to face Minner and even before the fight, he was vocal in thinking Minner would pull out. On fight week that ended up being the case and Daniel Argueta stepped up on short notice. Although Jackson cruised to a decision win, he was disappointed in his performance overall.

“It is what it is, I put no credit to him, he didn’t do anything. It was a really weird experience with my rehydration. I had a pretty good cut, but this is the second time out of my last five fights where my legs feel so heavy,” Jackson said to BJPENN.com. “My legs felt like bricks so I knew I had to take him down right away. I’m not sure if it’s I’m rehydrating too quickly or doing something wrong but I’ll get it squared right and it won’t happen again. I was game planning for a different fight.”

During the fight, while Jackson was controlling Argueta on the ground, Cub Swanson, who coaches Argueta, began trash-talking him from the corner. Damon Jackson says it was very unsportsmanlike and now he hopes he can face Swanson next.

“It is very unsportsmanlike by a coach to talk to the other fighter. Then, the kid is talking to my coach, Cub is talking to me and I was like ‘what the f**k is going on, these guys are trash.’ Like if Cub wants to run it up after running his mouth then I’m down,” Jackson said. “I’m so tired of all the BS, in the middle of the fight you should be giving your fighter advice not trying to trash talk me. Cub acted like an idiot and talked smack and pretended to be a coach, and I don’t know what his deal is. I had my eye on Darren Elkins but whatever if Cub wants to fight, let’s go.”

If Jackson doesn’t get the Swanson fight, he would like to face Darren Elkins as he believes it would be a fun fight for the fans.

“If I don’t get Cub I still want that Elkins fight as it would be a very fun one. He’s an exciting fighter and at this point, I would love to chase the dream of winning the title, but once you break that top-15 you fight only once or twice a year,” Jackson concluded. “I want to fight all the time and breaking into that top-15 might slow me down quite a bit and I’m not ready to slow down. If Elkins wants to fight let’s go if not hopefully we can get Cub.”

Would you like to see Damon Jackson fight Cub Swanson?

