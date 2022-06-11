Sean Strickland issues apology to Kayla Harrison following face-to-face meeting at American Top Team: “Enjoy your millions”

Sean Strickland has issued an apology to Kayla Harrison after the pair came face-to-face earlier today at American Top Team.

It was a mere five weeks ago that Strickland (25-3 MMA) put Harrison (13-0 MMA) on blast for her performance against Marina Mokhnatkina at PFL 3.

“Watching Kayla Harrison struggle with this low level girl just reminds me why she’s not in the UFC. Stay in the PFL take your easy W’s in the scrub league…” – Sean Strickland wrote on Twitter.

The UFC middleweight contender later doubled down on those same comments by issuing an apology to PFL but keeping his stance on Harrison.

“I miss spoke about the PFL… I think Kayla is a glorified can crusher and the women’s league in the PFL needs some work… but there is some warriors in all other weight classes. The PFL needs to work harder in their female fighter roster.”

While Harrison took the high road and opted against responding to Strickland directly on social media, the MMA stars wound up crossing paths today at ATT and it is safe to say Sean has a new respect for Kayla.

‘Tarzan’ took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself and Harrison which included the following apology:

“So I finally met @judokayla in person and I thought “this is all an act, no way one girl could be this obnoxious, aggressive and arrogant” 100 percent who she is lmao!! That being said Kayla sorry I was an asshole to you on Twitter and id almost call us friends. Enjoy your millions, you’ve made more than me in 3 years than I’ve made my entire career!! BYE @americantopteam”

Sean Strickland is set to return at next month’s UFC 276 event for a pivotal middleweight matchup with Alex Pereira.

What do you think of Strickland apologizing to Harrison?