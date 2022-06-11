UFC 275: ‘Teixeira vs. Procházka’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Singapore for tonight’s UFC 275 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Procházka.
Teixeira (33-7 MMA) captured the promotions light heavyweight title at UFC 267 with a second round submission victory over Jan Blachowicz. The victory marked the 42-year-olds sixth in a row and third straight stoppage.
Meanwhile, Jiri Procházka (28-3-1 MMA) last competed in May of 2021 where he earned a stunning knockout victory over Dominick Reyes (see that here). The brutal finish marked the Czech’s twelfth win in a row.
UFC 275 is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko defending her crown against Taila Santos.
Shevchenko (22-3 MMA) was last seen in action at September’s UFC 266 event, where she successfully defended her title for a sixth time with a TKO victory over Lauren Murphy. ‘The Bullet’ has not tasted defeat since September of 2017 when she suffered a split decision loss to Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title.
Meanwhile, Taila Santos (19-1 MMA) earned her shot at flyweight gold by scoring a first round submission victory over Joanne Wood at UFC Vegas 43. That win improved the Brazilian’s current unbeaten streak to four in a row.
UFC 275 also features a highly anticipated women’s strawweight rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA) and Weili Zhang (21-3 MMA). The pair first met back at UFC 248 in March of 2020, with Zhang emerging victorious by way of split-decision in a thrilling “Fight of the Year” performance.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk has not competed since suffering that defeat but is eager to get back in the Octagon this evening.
As for Weili Zhang, UFC 275 will serve as an opportunity to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.
Get all of tonight’s ‘Teixeira vs. Procházka’ live results and highlights below: (refresh for updates):
UFC 275 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka –
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos –
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk –
Jake Matthews vs. André Fialho –
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev –
UFC 275 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN +)
Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao –
Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen –
Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate –
Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel –
Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez –
Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards –
Who are you picking to win tonight's UFC 275 main event?