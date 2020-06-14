Cynthia Calvillo claims Jessica Eye cheated on the scale at UFC on ESPN 10

UFC women’s flyweight contender Cynthia Calvillo believes that Jessica Eye cheated on the scale for their main event fight at UFC on ESPN 10.

Eye missed weight for the headliner when she stepped onto the scale officially at 126.25lbs during Friday’s weigh-ins. Some thought that she might make another attempt to hit the 126lbs flyweight non-title limit, but Eye physically couldn’t as she had to be helped off the scale after the weigh-in, telling her team that she couldn’t stand up. Due to missing weight, Eye had to give Calvillo 20 percent of her purse.

According to Calvillo, though, Eye didn’t just miss weight by 0.25lbs. After winning a unanimous decision in the main event of the evening, Calvillo spoke to the media and told them that Eye had used the old towel trick that Daniel Cormier made famous to shave off nearly three pounds from her true weight.

Cynthia Calvillo says that she received a text message from Jessica Eye’s coach that she was going to miss weight by three pounds, but claims that Eye held the towel during weigh-ins and that’s why she only registered as being 0.25 lbs over.

As mentioned, the towel trick is something combat sports athletes have used to make weight and Cormier made it famous back at UFC 210, when he held onto the towel to make weight against Anthony Johnson. If what Calvillo is saying is accurate, then Eye also used the towel trick to try and make weight, only unlike Cormier, she didn’t make the weight.

With Eye missing weight in back-to-back fights now to Calvillo and to Viviane Araujo in her last two fights, it seems likely that she will be forced to move up a weight class for her next fight. That’s the same situation Calvillo is in herself, as she missed weight at strawweight which forced her to move up to flyweight, a move that is looking very good for her now.

