Curtis Blaydes believes it is too late for Ciryl Gane to try and rectify his grappling issues: “He’s not gonna get it”

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes isn’t convinced that fellow contender Ciryl Gane will be able to rectify his grappling deficiencies.

In recent years, Ciryl Gane has emerged as one of the most impressive fighters in the heavyweight division. Despite that, though, the former interim champion has been unable to capture the undisputed belt – despite having two attempts at doing so.

‘Bon Gamin’ has always been recognised as a phenomenal striker. However, his grappling skills have certainly left a lot to be desired.

It was what cost him against Francis Ngannou and against Jon Jones, he was submitted in just two minutes.

Something, obviously, needs to change. Recent social media posts indicate that he’s working hard on doing just that, but these things take time.

In the eyes of Curtis Blaydes, that’s time the Frenchman doesn’t have.

“I think he’s like a lot of guys. He got away without having to wrestle. Just like Francis when he fought Stipe (Miocic). He got away with not having to learn how to wrestle,” Blaydes said. “There’s a lot of guys with holes in their games because they only focus on one aspect of MMA.

Blaydes gives Gane a reality check

“I know a lot of people are expecting him just to plug it. (But) it takes years to learn how to grapple. He’s not gonna get it. He’s not gonna get it. I don’t expect him to get it,” Blaydes added.

Blaydes, as we know, is an elite competitor in this area of the game. Still, while he may have his doubts, it’s ultimately down to Ciryl to prove him wrong.

Do you agree with Curtis Blaydes’ assessment? Will we ever see Ciryl Gane compete in a world title fight again? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!