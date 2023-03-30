Cat Zingano confused by Cris Cyborg’s ducking claims: “She’s not even with the promotion”

Bellator star Cat Zingano has admitted that she’s confused by Cris Cyborg’s recent claims that she’s ducking her.

Since arriving in Bellator, Cat Zingano has been pretty solid. She’s riding a 3-0 win streak and tomorrow night, she’ll look to extend that to four when she battles Leah McCourt.

For many, though, this was a surprising turn of events for the 40-year-old.

That’s because for the longest time, it seemed as if she was destined to square off with Cris Cyborg. While Cyborg may technically be a free agent right now, she’s also the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion.

The two have circled one another for years with ducking accusations even being thrown in the direction of Zingano. In a recent interview, Cat aimed to set the record straight once and for all.

“She’s not even with the promotion, so I don’t know how you duck someone,” Zingano said. “She tells me to sign a contract, but she has two contracts to sign to even get back in the promotion. I feel like she’s kind of a crazy lady yelling from the street corner right now, just trying to get anyone to talk to her, anyone to pay attention to her. She’s always complaining. She’s always got something negative to say.”

Zingano questions Cyborg

“At this point, I kind of ignore her,” Zingano said. “Once those real conversations start happening, then we can do something about it. But right now it’s just noise. She’s noisy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Cyborg’s focus may be split between boxing and MMA but if Zingano can get past McCourt, it’ll be hard to deny her a shot at the strap.

Are you excited by the idea of Cat Zingano and Cris Cyborg finally squaring off? Will she get past Leah McCourt? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!