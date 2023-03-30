Henry Cejudo has suffered a nasty cut ahead of his slated title fight with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288

Henry Cejudo seems to have sustained a nasty-looking head cut ahead of his title fight against Aljamain Sterling.

At UFC 288 on May 6, Henry Cejudo is set to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship. It will serve as his return bout following three years away, as he attempts to reclaim the gold he never lost at 135 pounds.

There are certainly some major questions surrounding his comeback, with the majority of fans and pundits wondering how the time away will impact his performance. On the flip side, Sterling has been on quite the run in the absence of ‘Triple C’.

Of course, none of this will matter when the cage door closes behind them. It’s likely going to be about who wants it more, although the size difference could play an interesting role.

In terms of their preparation, both men seem to be training hard – and as per this recent footage of the challenger, Cejudo may be training a little too hard.

Who’s the most dangerous bantamweight of them all? His name is @umar_nurmagomedov This video is fueled by the one only @jimmybars 🍫

Hear my breakdown: Full video in my bio ⬆️⬆️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/R6IrEK6u6W — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 29, 2023

The Cejudo mystery

The video itself, in reality, doesn’t matter at all. What does matter is the cut, lump and black eye that Henry has across his left cheek.

There’s still over a month to go before the fight and in that time, there’s a decent chance he’ll be able to heal up quite nicely. With that being said, this is hardly the ideal way to get into the right state of mind during such an important camp.

He almost certainly isn’t sparring as much right now with something like this going on, you’d have to imagine. Either way, though, the fight is still on, as of this writing.

What was your immediate reaction to seeing the cut on Henry Cejudo’s face? Do you believe he should be the favourite or underdog against Aljamain Sterling? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!