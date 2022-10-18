Cub Swanson issues statement following TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62

UFC veteran Cub Swanson has issued a statement following his loss to Jonathan Martinez last weekend.

When Cub Swanson announced that he’d be making the move down to bantamweight for the next phase of his career, many questioned just how well that would go for him. While the weight cut itself appeared to be quite smooth, his actual performance inside the Octagon on Saturday night didn’t quite live up to his expectations.

He came face to face with an incredibly game Jonathan Martinez who, through a series of fantastic leg kicks, managed to finish him in the second round.

Swanson had the following to say regarding the loss in a statement via Instagram.

“Congrats to @martinez3jonathan on the Big ‘W’ on Saturday,” Swanson said. “No excuses I felt great at 135 but Martinez came to scrap 🙂 I plan on spending some time with my family and take my time before deciding my next move I appreciate everyone who supports me on this crazy journey.”

Martinez’s big leap

After the win, Martinez had noted that he felt disrespected by Swanson in the lead-up to fight night.

“The only thing was it kind of felt disrespectful when he had his interview and he didn’t say nothing,” Martinez said.

“I had that all week. He’s looking at me like I’m nobody. I had to go in there and make a statement.”

“Honestly, I thought they were going to stop it in the first round,” Martinez said. “I didn’t think he was [going to continue]. I was kind of feeling bad so I had to step back and I’m going to fight and I had to wait until the ref jumped in there.”

What should be next for Cub Swanson? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

