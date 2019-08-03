Cris Cyborg issues apology to Dana White, admits to tampering with video

Earlier today Dana White broke the news that he would be releasing former featherweight champion Cris Cyborg from the UFC.

The UFC President, White, shared the following information during an interview with ESPN‘s Laura Sanko.

“All this other sh*t that she’s putting out there – again, to avoid fighting Amanda Nunes,” Dana White said. “Message received. I get it. I’m going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers.”

White continued:

“Cris Cyborg is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants,” White said. “Done. Done deal. I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go where ever she wants. We’re out of the Cyborg business.”

Cris Cyborg (21-2 MMA) went 6-1 while fighting under the UFC banner, most recently defeating Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision in the co-headliner of last weekend’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton.

Following the news of her release, Justino took to her personal Instagram page where she released the following apology to Dana White while admitting to editing previous videos she had released of their backstage conversations.

“Hey guys, I know that many people saw the video of my confrontation with Dana White after UFC 240 that was posted on my official YouTube channel, Twitter account and Instagram account. I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying …the truth.” Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said “and listen, whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you.” Dana and I have had many disagreements during my career in the UFC, and I have been adamant about standing up for myself in situations where I feel my character and statements have been misrepresented and used against me. But I also take pride in being an honest person and a true professional. I take full responsibility for the actions that resulted in the edited video being posted on my social media accounts. We were wrong, and I have addressed this issue with my Production Team so that it doesn’t ever happen again in the future. ​Finally, I want to apologize to Dana White for posting the video. Even though we will continue to disagree about numerous issues, I will always stand up for doing what is right.”

What do you think of Cris Cyborg apologizing to Dana White? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!