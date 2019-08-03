Darren Till goes off on ‘snitch bastard’ Colby Covington

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till (17-2-1 MMA) is not a fan of fellow welterweight Colby Covington (14-1 MMA).

The Liverpool native, Till, proved his dislike for Covington once again on Friday afternoon by taking to Twitter to blast the promotions former interim welterweight title holder with the following statement.

@ColbyCovMMA no matter what you little shit. Werdum still threw a boomerang at you and you did fuck all. That’s the most embarrassing thing ever you snitch bastard. Your sisters a kentucky munter — Darren Till (@darrentill2) August 2, 2019

“Colby Covington no matter what you little shit. Werdum still threw a boomerang at you and you did fuck all. That’s the most embarrassing thing ever you snitch bastard. Your sisters a kentucky munter.”

Covington will square off with former welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark tomorrow night.

It will mark the first time that ‘Chaos’ has stepped foot in the Octagon since defeating Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision at UFC 225 in June of 2018.

UFC President Dana White claims that Colby Covington will be granted the next welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman if he proves victorious against ‘Ruthless’ tomorrow night.

As for Darren Till, the former 170-pound title challenger has not competed since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC London this past March.

‘The Gorilla’ has teased a possible move up to middleweight in recent weeks, but nothing has been confirmed by UFC officials as of this time.

Prior to suffering the first two setbacks of his career to ‘Gamebred’ and Tyron Wooldey respectively, Darren Till was sporting a perfect professional record of 17-0-1.

During his rise to stardom, Till scored notable victories over Stephen Thompson, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Bojan Veličković.

Do you think we will ever get to see a grudge match between welterweight rivals Darren Till and Colby Covington? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 2, 2019

Stay glued to BJPENN.com for all your MMA News!