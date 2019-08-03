Canelo Alvarez reacts to being stripped of IBF middleweight title

On Thursday night it was revealed Canelo Alvarez was stripped of his IBF middleweight title. The Mexican Fighter was stripped due to failed negotiations between his camp and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Since the news, Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar de la Hoya released a statement on Canelo being stripped where he was not happy.

“We are extremely disappointed at the IBF for forcing the world’s best fighter to relinquish his world title. We have been in serious negotiations with Sergiy Derevyanchenko’s promoter. We offered his team an unprecedented amount of money for a fighter of his limited stature and limited popularity. But, the truth is that I’m now certain they never had any intention of making a deal. But instead, they wanted to force us to relinquish Canelo’s belt. This is an insult to boxing and more importantly an insult to the boxing fans of the world.

“This decision validates already existing concerns about the credibility of the IBF championship. Canelo inherited a mandatory challenger by defeating Daniel Jacobs, the man who beat Derevyanchenko, so to strip him of his title without giving him enough time to make the best fight possible is truly what is wrong with boxing, and I plan to aggressively consider all legal actions possible.”

Now, after a day to think about it, Canelo Alvarez released a statement of his own. Where he, like de la Hoya, was not happy with the decision. Alvarez has captured the IBF middleweight title in his last fight when he beat Daniel Jacobs.

I'm very upset and ashamed with my fans, to be unfairly stripped of my belt by the IBF, but specially when i did not have the knowledge of the agreement that GBP match maker had signed. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) August 2, 2019

Currently, Canelo Alvarez has no fight booked, and when he will fight again remains to be seen. But, the next time he steps into the ring, he will no longer have the IBF belt with him.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/2/2019.