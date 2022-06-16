Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong targeted to headline UFC Fight Night card in September

Cory Sandhagen will finally be making his return to the Octagon.

According to MMA reporter Marcel Dorff, the UFC is working on making Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong to headline a Fight Night card on September 17. The fight is not a done deal, per the report but this is the fight the promotion wants to make. The location of the event is still to be determined.

On paper, this is a phenomenal fight between two high-level strikers where the winner would be right in the title picture. It’s also a crucial fight for Sandhagen who looks to get back into the win column, while for Yadong, if he beats Sandhagen he immediately becomes a legit title contender.

Cory Sandhagen (14-4) is on a two-fight losing streak and is coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan for the interim bantamweight title last October at UFC 267. Prior to that, he had lost a split decision to TJ Dillashaw.

Sandhagen is currently ranked fourth at bantamweight and started out his UFC career 5-0. During that run, he beat the likes of Raphael Assuncao, John Lineker, and Mario Bautista but then suffered a submission loss to Aljamain Sterling. After the loss to Sterling, he knocked out Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar before the two straight losses.

Song Yadong (19-5-1 and one No Contest), is currently ranked ninth at bantamweight and is on a three-fight win streak. In his most recent Octagon appearance he knocked out Marlon Moraes. Prior to that, he TKO’d Julio Arce and defeated Casey Kenney by decision.

The 24-year-old is 8-1-1 with his lone loss coming to Kyler Phillips by decision while also having a draw against Cody Stamann. He also holds a notable win over Marlon Vera back in 2020.

