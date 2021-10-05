Henry Cejudo on callout of UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski: “I ain’t no Georges St-Pierre”

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has explained why he’s taking more of a risk by potentially challenging Alexander Volkanovski than when Georges St-Pierre went to middleweight.

Cejudo is best known as “Triple C” thanks to his Olympic gold medal, bantamweight title and flyweight title successes throughout his combat sports career. Now, however, he wants to turn his nickname into “C4” by taking the 145-pound belt from current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

During a recent interview, Cejudo compared his situation to when Georges St-Pierre went up to 185 pounds and beat Michael Bisping for the middleweight strap at UFC 217.

Cejudo says he's not looking to "cherry pick" a title opportunity 😬 (via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/fGmDKlZXwV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 5, 2021

“I ain’t no Georges St-Pierre where I’m gonna go in there, cherry pick Michael Bisping, and then take off. With me, I’m going up against probably the greatest featherweight in history. I either beat him or I get my ass beat. I’m taking that chance.”

It’s not confirmed as of yet and still seems to be a bit of an “out there” thought, but Cejudo definitely seems to be confident in making it happen.

If Henry Cejudo ever did fight Alexander Volkanovski, do you think he’d have a shot at winning and becoming a three-weight world champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!