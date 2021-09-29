Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan react to newly announced interim title fight at UFC 267

Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan reacted to the newly-announced interim title fight at UFC 267 that features them throwing down for five rounds.

With UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling out with an injury and not yet cleared to fight by the doctors, the promotion was forced to create an interim title for next month’s UFC 267 card. Instead of Sterling vs. Yan 2 for the undisputed belt, Yan will now fight Sandhagen for the interim title, with the winner being in line to unify the belt with Sterling next year. On Tuesday, the UFC officially announced that Yan vs. Sandhagen is the fight that is happening, and shortly after that, both fighters decided to react to the big news.

New opponent, same goal 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/gkPfwL58iT — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 29, 2021

New opponent, same goal

LETS FUGGIN GOOO #Champ2021

Sandhagen vs. Yan for the UFC interim bantamweight belt is sure to be a very intriguing matchup between two of the best bantamweights in the world. Before dropping the belt to Sterling in his last fight, Yan had been running through everyone with ease at 135lbs. He made a bonehead mistake in the fourth round against Sterling when he threw an illegal knee and he paid for it by losing his belt. However, we all know that Yan was well on his way to winning the fight before the illegal knee, and now he will fight for the interim title.

As for Sandhagen, he is coming off of a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw in his last fight. It was not Sandhagen’s best performance as he has scored some crazy highlight-reel knockouts in his career, but the fact he did go five rounds with the former champ was impressive. In fact, some fans thought he should have won the fight. In the end, with Dillashaw injured, Sandhagen is the one who will end up getting the next title shot.

Who do you think wins at UFC 267 between Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan?