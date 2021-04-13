Conor McGregor slams Dustin Poirier: “You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor slammed rival Dustin Poirier, saying that “you will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name.”

This week, Poirier tweeted that Team McGregor never sent “The Good Fight Foundation” the $500,000 charitable donation it promised it would send following their fight at UFC 257. What was bizarre about the whole situation was McGregor’s team said in January that the money was in the process of being sent. That money was not sent, however, and McGregor later took to his social media to explain that he wanted to know where the money was going before he sent it. Poirier later said that McGregor was ghosting his emails and that they never responded to Poirier when he tried to explain where the money would go.

Taking to his social media, McGregor slammed Poirier for his comments about the missing donation, suggesting that he will get knocked out for “smearing” McGregor’s name

My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting ass shelling ass bitch. Little bitch kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re fucked. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

Clearly, McGregor is very upset that Poirier took to social media and tell the world that he didn’t send the money, and it’s understandable that he would feel that way, given the bad look associated with not giving money to a charity. On the other hand, it’s understandable that McGregor would want to know exactly where his money is going. This feels like something that should have been handled privately, but now that it’s been made public, it will be interesting to see what happens from here on out between these two bitter rivals.

