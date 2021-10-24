Dana White reveals the fight night weights of Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41

UFC president Dana White revealed the fight night weights of Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori at Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 41 event.

Costa and Vettori were originally scheduled to fight in a 185lbs middleweight bout in the main event of UFC Vegas 41, but Costa showed up to fight week heavy. Because he was unable to make the 185lbs limit, the UFC then talked about booking the fight at a catchweight of 195lbs, instead. But Costa could not make that weight, either, and the UFC was finally forced to move the fight all the way up to 205lbs in the light heavyweight division. Because Costa was so heavy, he was forced to give Vettori 30% of his purse.

Despite both men being middleweights on paper and fighting at 205lbs in the cage, both men still had to cut weight to make light heavyweight. According to UFC president Dana White, who spoke to the media following UFC Vegas 41, Costa had to cut over 15lbs in order to make the weight limit at light heavyweight as he was 220lbs in the Octagon on Saturday night. Vettori, meanwhile, only had to cut three pounds. Either way, both men were heavier than the light heavyweight limit, especially Costa, who was massive.

“I think Vettori was 208lbs and Costa was 220lbs,” White said to reporters.

Most light heavyweight fighters cut down from 220 to 230lbs anyways, so at this point, it does appear as though Costa has morphed himself into a light heavyweight fighter. As for Vettori, he likely had to put on extra week during fight week and should be able to make 185lbs no problem going forward. But as White’s fight week weight show, Costa is no longer a middleweight anymore.

Do you agree with Dana White that Paulo Costa needs to fight exclusively at light heavyweight going forward?