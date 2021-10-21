Tony Ferguson calls out Conor McGregor, says they have ‘unfinished business’

Tony Ferguson is looking to fight Conor McGregor his next time out.

Ferguson took to social media on Thursday to seemingly call out the Irishman as he says he and McGregor have unfinished business. Of course, this is not the first time “El Cucuy” has called him out as he had campaigned for a fight when the Irishman was the lightweight champ.

“Unfinished Business,” Ferguson wrote on social media, with a picture of him and McGregor.

Ferguson then added another tweet adding to his callout and asking where McGregor is.

“Where You At Mcnuggets!?!” Time -2- Turtle🥷Up MF’s Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo 🐢💨🍃 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Crew🍃 On -2- One. -Champ 🚣‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gem24Np71B — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 21, 2021

“Where You At McNuggets? Time 2 Turtle Up MF’s Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo,” Ferguson wrote.

A fight between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson does make some sense as both are on a losing skid. Ferguson is also a big name and a draw that would help pay-per-views for the Irishman’s return fight. He also would hype the fight with his trash talk, as the press conference would be must-see TV.

Tony Ferguson (25-6) is on a three-fight losing streak and hasn’t fought since UFC 262 in May where Beneil Dariush dominated over three rounds. Prior to that, Charles Oliveira also earned a dominant three-round decision win, and to start the losing skid, he suffered a brutal TKO loss to Justin Gaethje where he was beaten down for over four rounds. Before the setbacks, he was on a 12-fight winning streak and beat the likes of Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Edson Barboza. Ferguson is also the former interim lightweight champ.

Conor McGregor (22-6) is rehabbing his broken leg he sustained in his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. Before that, he was knocked out by Poirier at UFC 257 in January and he is just 1-3 in his last four. However, he is the former champ-champ and still the biggest name in the sport.

Would you like to see Tony Ferguson vs. Conor McGregor next time out?