Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 will take place at 170lbs, says John Kavanagh

MMA coach John Kavanagh says when Conor McGregor meets Dustin Poirier in a rematch next January, the fight will take place at welterweight.

McGregor and Poirier have both agreed to fight in the main event of a UFC pay-per-view on January 23, 2021, and at this point, the UFC just needs to get the contracts signed. One important part of any potential rematch between McGregor and Poirier would be what weight class the fight would take place at. The first fight in 2014 took place at 145lbs.

In what may come as no surprise to McGregor fans considering his preference not to cut weight, the rematch with Poirier will apparently take place at 170lbs and not at 155lbs. Kavanagh himself was the one to tweet the news and Poirier was quick to respond to the tweet, indicating that this is indeed going to be the weight class the fight is contested at.

Watching @TheNotoriousMMA do MMA rounds lately has been a real joy and education. Fluidity of movement with elite level timing and skill. Dustin has improved so much since first meeting, conor has improved much more imo. To see them hydrated & healthy at 170 will be fascinating — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 16, 2020

Enjoy your Christmas Dustin, lash that cranberry sauce on the turkey. See you hydrated, glycogen loaded and healthy at 170 in January. Stick to your guns young man, let's do something special. Also work on that pull tendency, I'm sure you know what I mean 😉 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 16, 2020

Although the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 2 is likely going to be next in line for a lightweight title shot, it looks like it will indeed take place at 170lbs. McGregor previously competed at welterweight against Nate Diaz twice and against Donald Cerrone for a 2-1 overall record, while Poirier will be making his UFC welterweight debut for this one.

