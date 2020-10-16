Jan Blachowicz open to Israel Adesanya superfight next: I will “show him legendary Polish power at 205”

Jan Blachowicz is open to the idea of fighting Israel Adesanya.

After Adesanya beat Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and Jan Blachowicz claimed the vacant light heavyweight in the co-main event, many thought a superfight between them made sense. It would no doubt be a massive fight and if Adesanya could beat Blachowicz is only further the talks for the Jon Jones fight.

So, for Blachowicz, he is open to the idea of having that fight next but is confident he would KO Adesanya.

“Adesanya says he wants to go to 205. I am ready for everyone,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I will be stronger, bigger, smarter in the fight. If UFC would like to do the fight I am ready. It would be a pleasure to fight and beat Adesanya and show him legendary Polish power at 205.”

For Jan Blachowicz, he knows he and Adesanya have options in their own weight class to defend their belts. However, that fight would be big and the Pole is looking to return in March and knows that his first title defense could very well come against the middleweight champion.

“March would be perfect. In December I will have a child so I have to focus on that. Before my fight, everything was about me so now I want to focus on my fiancee and wait for the baby. After New Year, three months for a good camp would be the perfect time for my first title defense.”

Jan Blachowicz is currently on a four-fight winning streak and has won eight of his last nine. During his run, he has notable wins over Corey Anderson, Luke Rockhold, Jacare Souza, Jared Cannonier, and most recently Reyes. However, there is no question if he fights and beats Adesanaya it would be massive for his star power.

Would you want to see Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya?