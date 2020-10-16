Paul Heyman: Daniel Cormier’s “masturbatory fantasies” of WWE gig were rejected

Paul Heyman, a fixture of the pro wrestling world, claims former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier was rejected by WWE brass.

It’s no secret that Cormier is a big WWE fan, and after he retired from MMA in August, there was some speculation that he might do some work for the pro wrestling organization—particularly after he revealed he was in talks with them in 2018.

“If I didn’t have this fight, I have been talking to the WWE, because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team,” Cormier told reporters ahead of his fight with Derrick Lewis in 2018. “That was my private little thing. But because of the fight, I had to push it back. So there might be some DC in WWE shit coming.”

Cormier also recently revealed that he was once again speaking with WWE.

“Put me at the commentary table,” Cormier told Sports Illustrated recently. “Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. Then, after those six months, what if I’m sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman (Reigns) comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand? But I’m an announcer. Will I hit him back?”

Unfortunately for Cormier, however, it doesn’t sound like WWE is interested. That’s according to Heyman, who is deeply embedded in the pro wrestling industry.

“He’s retired and has nothing to do with his life but live out his masturbatory fantasies about stepping into the ring with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns,” Heyman told Ariel Helwani of ESPN (via MMA Mania). “Daniel Cormier couldn’t get a job in WWE as a freaking commentator and now is resigned to eating Popeye’s chicken from his den doing podcasts on Monday with a guy who won’t even work exclusively with him because on Thursday’s he works with Chael Sonnen.”

Daniel Cormier hung up his MMA gloves after an August decision loss to Stipe Miocic. With that outcome, he fell to 1-2 in his rivalry with Miocic, having won the first fight via first-round knockout, and the latter two by fourth-round TKO and decision.

