Conor McGregor vows to “slice through someone” in his UFC return and he doesn’t care who: “Line up”

Conor McGregor has vowed to make a statement when he supposedly makes his return to the UFC Octagon this year.

Ever since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in summer 2021, Conor McGregor has been on the road to recovery. Some wondered, understandably, whether he’d ever fight again.

Alas, the Irishman has made the point time and time again that he does, in fact, intend to return to the cage in 2023. The weight class and opponent are still up for debate, although based on his recent frame, welterweight would appear to be the most likely.

‘Notorious’ has made a lot of enemies over the years and that much is obvious. Still, based on his latest round of tweets, it doesn’t seem like he’s all too bothered by who exactly it is he faces off with.

I’m going to slice through someone on return. Trust that. And I don’t care who. Line up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 6, 2023

“I’m going to slice through someone on return. Trust that. And I don’t care who. Line up.”

McGregor makes a statement

Ring rust is a very real thing and even though Conor has done some wonderful things in the past, there’s no guarantee whatsoever that he’ll be able to replicate that energy this year.

In equal measure, it’s also fun to think about possible match-ups for him. Michael Chandler has been the frontrunner for quite some time, but perhaps Jorge Masvidal is also holding out for one more big payday.

He may decide to pursue a title and he may not. Either way, a pay-per-view main event featuring Conor McGregor seems to be coming – and Dana White will be rubbing his hands together about what that means for the company.

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s potential return to the UFC? If he does come back, who will he face off against and will he get the win? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!