Tony Ferguson extends coaching offer to Jake Paul ahead of his MMA debut: “You can be one of my students”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has offered to coach Jake Paul in mixed martial arts.

It’s not exactly a secret that Tony Ferguson has been on a skid lately. He’s lost to a string of top stars and in his last few outings, he was finished by Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz.

Alas, the veteran refuses to go down without a fight. ‘El Cucuy’ seems determined to get back in there and compete, even as he approaches his 39th birthday.

Nobody can be sure of what his future holds. What we do know, though, is the future of Jake Paul.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has opted to make the transition over to MMA by signing a deal with PFL. Pretty soon afterwards, he challenged Nate Diaz to a two-fight deal – one in boxing, and one in the cage.

Many are surprised to see him actually take the leap. Ferguson, meanwhile, is more interested in actually trying to train him in the sport.

Let me know when you need a good MMA coach @jakepaul You can be one of my students- Champ 🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # KeepGrindin’Kid pic.twitter.com/11JQM4NS4T — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 5, 2023

Ferguson offers a helping hand to Paul

One thing we all know to be true about Tony Ferguson is that he’s unconventional. Still, when you’re talking about coaching influences in MMA, Jake Paul could do a lot worse.

You’d have to think he will dabble with some big and notable teams as the months go on. However, Ferguson’s ground game and jiu-jitsu may be best suited to helping him on his road to a PFL debut.

Plus, if he does face Diaz, Ferguson has a lot of experience in that area.

What do you think about Tony Ferguson offering to help Jake Paul on his MMA journey? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!