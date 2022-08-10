Conor McGregor teases “the greatest and the biggest comeback in history” following rumors of his retirement

Conor McGregor is planning a historic comeback.

After McGregor booked a role in a movie and sent a cryptic tweet about his future, many thought he would be retiring from MMA. However, that appears to be far from the case as he took to Instagram to release a hype video of himself teasing the biggest comeback in history.

“The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in history. Will you be a witness?,” McGregor wrote in the caption.

Conor McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing skid and is just 1-3 in his last four MMA fights, with his lone win coming over Donald Cerrone. However, he has vowed to come back and prove he is still a high-level fighter and become champion again. If he can become a three-weight champion, it would be considered one of the greatest comebacks in history.

“The world will talk again (about) the triple crown,” McGregor said. “No one’s ever obtained three knockouts in three weight divisions moving up like I have already. But no one’s ever obtained three UFC world titles across three divisions like I will do also if we make this fight.

“There’s history to be made. The game is to be shook up again. The triple crown has never been done,” McGregor later added. “It’ll never be done in my lifetime. No one will do this in my lifetime. When I knock Kamaru Usman out at 170, that’ll be three UFC world titles won moving upward with three knockouts. I knocked out (Jose) Aldo, I knocked out Alvarez, and I’ll knock out Kamaru Usman. Three knockouts, three world titles, three weights going up.”

Conor McGregor (22-6) is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier with the second coming by an injury as he broke his ankle. In the first fight, he suffered a KO loss in his first fight since the TKO win over Cerrone which marked his return to the Octagon after his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What do you make of Conor McGregor teasing the greatest and the biggest comeback in history?

