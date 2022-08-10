Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month.

The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.

However, the 37-year-old isn’t eyeing a possible signing with PFL, nor a fight in the cage next. She recently revealed that she was aiming for a boxing match soon, as she’s always wanted to compete in the sport.

Now, Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut is set, as she revealed on The MMA Hour. The former UFC champion will face Simone Silva next month at the Athletico Paranaense Arena in Curitiba, Brazil. The professional boxer currently sports a 17-21 record but has shared the ring with names such as Amanda Serrano.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The arena is the same where Cris Cyborg made her UFC debut back in May 2016. The Bellator women’s featherweight champion will now look to return to the venue in fashion and move to 1-0 in boxing.

“Okay, I’m going to do my first boxing fight, it’s going to be September 25th, in Brazil, in my city.” said Cris Cyborg on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I’m super excited. Yes, yes, in Curitiba. Eight ounce gloves. I’m going to fight Simone Silva, she has fought in professional boxing. She’s fought for Brazilian titles, four times for world titles, and she has a lot of experience.”

Cris Cyborg continued, “But, I’m very excited because she has a lot of experience. I don’t have a lot of experience, but I’ve wanted to do a boxing one-off, it’s my dream. I would like to get ready for the next one, after this.”

What do you think about Cris Cyborg boxing? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below