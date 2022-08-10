Demetrious Johnson lists three super-fights he would entertain with ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson has listed three super-fights he would entertain with ONE Championship.

Demetrious Johnson, 35, will get his second shot at the ONE Championship bantamweight title against Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE On Prime Video 1.

It will be an epic rematch between the longtime ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson, whom many consider the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. The question becomes will Moraes score another thrilling knockout, or will Johnson avenge his previous loss and capture the belt?

Johnson while preparing for his battle with Moraes, has made it known that he is open to the prospect of super-fights in the near future an has a particular three in mind.

Speaking with ‘MMASucka‘, ‘Mighty Mouse’ had this to say:

“I wouldn’t mind fighting Giorgio Petrosyan to see how well he manages the distance in a fight. His eyes, you know, I heard he has really good eyes… Who else? I guess Superbon (Singha Mawynn) to see how good his kickboxing is. I’ve seen his kickboxing. I think Superbon’s Muay Thai is way better than his kickboxing, to be honest with you.”

Continuing Demetrious Johnson said:

“I’m sure I’ll train with Mikey Musumeci one of these days, but we can compete if he wants. But I know how it would go; the battle will tear my ACL. I know people want me to grapple Mikey Musumeci. Mikey Musumeci will eat me up alive. That’s what those guys live, breathe, and eat — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, right? Like, I’ve started grappling with a gi, and I’ve just been doing pure grappling, and there are levels to grappling. It’s just the sheer fact.”

ONE of Prime Video 1 will take place on Saturday, August 27 (Friday Aug 26 9PM EDT) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore.

Will you be watching? Who are you predicting will take home the victory?

