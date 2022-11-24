Conor McGregor sounds off on “f**king tick” Joe Rogan and “rat” Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Shut up, Joe. You little fool, you”

Conor McGregor went off on a Twitter tirade Wednesday evening, taking aim at both Joe Rogan and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed since July 2021 at UFC 274 where he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA).

During his hiatus, the Irishman has teamed up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal to create a remake of the classic 80’s action picture ‘Road House’.

Although Conor McGregor is allegedly the “highest paid first-time actor of all time“, he still has ambitions of returning to the Octagon in 2023.

‘Mystic Mac’ provided the following update for his fans earlier tonight.

I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

“I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight.”

Prior to that Tweet, Conor McGregor has shared some choice words for UFC commentator Joe Rogan and his longtime rival in Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Apparently, the Irish star was not happy with the commentary supplied by Rogan in his most previous fights.

That’s smashed up pal. @joerogan. You ever see me like that? Never. pic.twitter.com/8cMxJKKQcK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

“That’s smashed up pal. @joerogan. You ever see me like that? Never.”

That tweet was quickly followed by McGregor sharing a voice recording where he once again took aim at Joe Rogan.

@joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head pic.twitter.com/7UkBU6abnf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

“That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent. Shut up, Joe. You little fool, you. What are you talking about?! Smash this and smash that,” McGregor said. “What was smashed was my knee into his f**king eye socket, yeah? Sh*t. ‘That’s a knee to a grounded opponent. Call the cops. F**king tick, you.”

In addition to his choice words for the UFC commentator, Conor McGregor also found time to take shots at his longtime rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The lion king chills. Unscathed. They’ll do nothin. Wait an I get up Im gonna and batter the whole family. On top of the cage, the lot. That’s a fuckin lion chillin right there. and a rat knawing. pic.twitter.com/23Mt0b3sDp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

“The lion king chills. Unscathed. They’ll do nothin. Wait an I get up Im gonna and batter the whole family. On top of the cage, the lot. That’s a fuckin lion chillin right there, and a rat knawing.”

What do you think of the latest insults made by former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor?