Conor McGregor claims he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time: “Add that to the rest of my accolades”

Conor McGregor is claiming he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time.

Yes, the Irishman is in the news again, this time minus the ape face.

The 34 year old, (22-6 MMA) fighter, turned actor, is putting himself out there on social media once again.

It is true that two-time UFC champion McGregor is joining Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the classic 80’s action picture ‘Road House‘. Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry.

The new film is set to follow a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) when he takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Details of who McGregor will be cast as are unclear at this time. The film was being shot in the Dominican Republic with an estimated release date on Amazon Prime scheduled for the latter part of 2023.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ McGregor has given himself the title of being the highest paid first time actor of all time, tweeting:

“I’m the highest paid first time actor of all time. Add that to the rest of all my accolades.”

Doubling down, ‘Mystic Mac’ also tweeted:

“I fancy my chances topping this list in record time. If the top gross off Liam’s film is $113m, as amazing as that is, my “Roadhouse” trebles it. And more. I reckon half a billion in all. And I be chillin back with the calculator rockin alligator. “What can I do ya’s for” #handy”

It should be noted that the fighter has since deleted the tweets from social media.

McGregor has been sidelined from the UFC since July 2021 at UFC 274 when he broke his leg during a fight with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). While the Irishman claims to be preparing for a 2023 return to the Octagon, he has yet to be drug tested by the USADA, which requires a full 6 months of testing prior to allowing his return to fight in the UFC.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s comments about being the highest paid first time actor of all time? Are you waiting with anticipation for the release of the reimagined ‘Road House’?

