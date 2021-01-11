Conor McGregor shares bold prediction for rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

UFC star Conor McGregor has made an incredibly brave prediction ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor is set to return to the Octagon for the first time in twelve months, hoping to build off of his dominant welterweight win over Donald Cerrone last January. Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, is coming off the back of an electric decision victory against divisional rival Dan Hooker.

The two men will meet in less than two weeks – and it’s safe to say McGregor is feeling pretty confident.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter,” McGregor said. “He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

McGregor’s quote stems from an upcoming episode of UFC Countdown which is set to go live this weekend, officially kickstarting the week-long build-up to UFC 257.

On the flip side, Poirier isn’t really thinking about the idea of getting payback after McGregor beat him at featherweight back in 2014.

“This isn’t about payback,” Poirier said of McGregor on This Past Weekend with Theo Von. “This isn’t a revenge fight for me. Of course those things are great. I go out there and beat him, those are all part of this storyline, [they’re] things I’m going to think about and be happy with, but that’s not the driving force of each day.”

“I’m driven by the main goal: becoming the world champion, being the best,” Poirier added. “I know that a win over a guy like this, at this point of our careers, it etches my name in the history books—on its own page.

“I’m in the books. I’m in the honorable mentions right now,” Poirier added. “I’m trying get my own numbered page. I think a win over this guy does that and cements me as a legitimate combat sports professional in a time that’s full of great athletes: Conor, Khabib [Nurmagomedov].

“It’s so much history involved in this fight. The full circle, fighting him again now, becoming the interim champ, switching weight classes. [There’s] so much going into this that I know what a win does not only for me and for my legacy, but for my family, their future financially. I know what comes with a win, and I’m ready to bear that weight at this point in my career.”

Do you think Conor McGregor can make good on this bold prediction?