Diego Sanchez announces his next fight will be his last

UFC legend Diego Sanchez announced on social media that his next fight inside the Octagon will be the final fight of his career.

Sanchez has been criticized in recent years by fans and media for fighting too long considering the amount of head trauma he’s endured over his 15 years in the Octagon. A member of the UFC roster since 2005, Sanchez is by far the longest-tenured fighter the promotion has under contract. But at age 39 and coming off of several lackluster performances, including a lopsided decision defeat to Jake Matthews at UFC 253, it appears as though Sanchez is finally ready to hang ’em up.

Taking to his social media on Sunday, Sanchez said it’s the “end of an era” as he confirmed his next fight will be his last. Check out what he wrote on his Twitter.

It’s my last fight my heart path has changed, it’s time to heal not hurt! One more Nightmare to give! It is honestly in @danawhite hands who I fight, I have no choice in it nor do the match makers #endofanera

If Sanchez is going to make one final walk to the Octagon, then he has to have an opponent that makes sense for a proper retirement fight. Yes, the UFC could use Sanchez to build a young prospect’s name off of, but it makes more sense to match him up in a fun fight against a fellow veteran who is also close to retirement. Some potential opponents who fit that mold include Donald Cerrone, Demian Maia, and Dan Hardy, who Sanchez previously conveyed his interest in fighting against.

Win or lose in his final fight, what Sanchez has done throughout his career in the UFC has been exceptional. On a week where the UFC will formally induct several new members to the Hall of Fame, it’s just a matter of time until Sanchez one day is in there, along with the entire cast of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter.

