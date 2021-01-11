UFC files applications with the NSAC to hold four events in February

The UFC has filed applications with the Nevada State Athletic Commission to promote four proposed events in the month of February.

The UFC has been in an ongoing cycle over the course of the last nine months between hosting events in Nevada and hosting events in Abu Dhabi – outside of their brief stint in Florida, of course.

Now, as reported by Nolan King, it seems as if UFC president Dana White is already looking ahead to the promotion’s imminent return to the United States next month.

#Tidbit: The #UFC has officially submitted applications with the NSAC to hold events at the Apex on Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, and Feb. 27. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) January 9, 2021

The February 13 date has been pinpointed as the ideal setting for UFC 258, with the rumored main event of that card being Kamaru Usman defending his Welterweight Championship against Gilbert Burns. It would also be the first pay-per-view event after UFC 257, headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor II, which is one of three blockbuster shows that will emanate from Fight Island over the course of the next few weeks.

UFC president Dana White has been about as active as you can be within the context of a global pandemic, driving the promotion to get back to work before any and all other sports leagues. After an initially shaky start, it’s safe to say that they have gone above and beyond what many expected of them, and given how tight their COVID guidelines now seem to be, we can expect that trend to continue long into 2021.

However, while the state of Nevada isn’t currently as bad as neighbours California when it comes to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it still seems extremely unlikely that we will be seeing fans back in attendance for any of the UFC’s February showcases.

