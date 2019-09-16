Conor McGregor sends location

Fan’s have been long awaiting for Conor McGregor to ‘send me location’, and it seems the Irish fighter has finally set a date for his UFC return.

‘Notorious’ hasn’t fought since October 2018 when he entered the octagon to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Despite his endless confidence and trash-talking, McGregor was submitted by ‘The Eagle’ via neck crank in the fourth round.

After losing in October, Conor McGregor announced his retirement. He has been teasing a return to the Octagon on social media but has never revealed a set date. In a recent interview on ESPN, McGregor told Ariel Helwani that he intends on fighting again soon.

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

The cryptic tweet: ‘Dublin, December 14th’ may be a sign that ‘Notorious’ is finally returning to what he does best. The last time McGregor fought in Ireland was 2014 against Diego Brandao. As a result, his loyal fanbase will be more than happy for a Dublin return.

The UFC vice president James Elliot revealed that Conor McGregor has been asking for a fight in Ireland. As far back as 2016, McGregor has been pushing for a fight back on his home turf.

“It’s something that’s on the agenda.”

The tweet comes days after Justin Gaethje obliterated Donald Cerrone in the first round of the main event at UFC Vancouver. Gaethje insinuated he would like to fight the winner of a potential Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson bout because McGregor is retired. However, the ‘first round finisher’ would love to get his hands on the Irish warrior (transcript via The Washington.)

“I want to f*** him up. Far as I know, he’s retired. He’s in the rankings, so he either fights or he gets out. I absolutely would love to fight (Conor McGregor).”

While Justin Gaethje would love to get his hands on ‘Mystic Mac’, the Irishman seems set on trying to obtain a rematch with the UFC’s undisputed and undefeated lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

