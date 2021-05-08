Bellator 258 Results: Sergio Pettis defeats Juan Archuleta (Highlights)

In the main event of Bellator 258, bantamweight champion, Juan Archuleta is looking for his first title defense as he battles Sergio Pettis.

Juan Archuleta (25-2) is coming off a decision win over Patrick Mix to win the vacant bantamweight title back in September. Prior to that, he beat Henry Corrales to get back into the win column after losing to Patricio Pitbull for the featherweight title.

Sergio Pettis (20-5), meanwhile, is 2-0 in Bellator since signing with the promotion in free agency. The 27-year-old is currently ranked number one in Bellator’s bantamweight ranks. In Bellator, he has a decision win over Bandejas back in July and a submission win over Alfred Khashakyan.

Round one starts and the two are circling around the cage with the Archuleta throwing two jabs and a leg kick. A good jab from Pettis. They get into an exchange and both land solid shots. It’s been a feeling-out process to begin the first round but Archuleta shoots for a takedown and it’s stuffed. A head kick from Archuleta is blocked and Pettis lands a heavy counter right hand. Another right hand from Pettis lands. With 10 seconds left Archuleta shoots for a takedown and gets it.

The second round begins and Archuleta lands a good jab. Archuleta is beginning to pick up the pace and output a minute into the round. A good takedown attempt and Archuleta gets it. Pettis gets back to his feet and separates. Good jab from Pettis who is landing the better shots. A nice body shot from Archuleta. As expected this is a super competitive fight but Pettis lands a counter right and cuts open the champ. The counter right has been there all fight long.

Round three begins and they land some solid shots and Pettis is landing some hard jabs. Archuleta is increasing the output as TJ Dillashaw told him he needed to do in the corner. Archuleta clinches and is looking for the takedown. A good kick from Pettis and follows it with a jab. This has been a very entertaining round through three.

Here are the final 3️⃣0️⃣ seconds of round 3️⃣ between @JArchMMA and @SergioPettis. We head to the championship rounds next as the #Bellator258 main event continues LIVE on @SHOSports.#MMA #BellatorOnShowtime pic.twitter.com/sNXrJkwEbG — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2021

The fourth round starts and Archuleta tries to take him down and Pettis lands a good punch off the separation. Archuleta goes for a trip by Pettis gets right back up. He has the champs timing down and has been stuffing the shots which had to frustrate the champ and he gets tagged by a counter right. Now Pettis shoots for a takedown and it’s stuffed. Archuleta lands a good right hand. Pettis lands another counter right. Archuleta lands a good jab. The champ likely needs a finish in the fifth or he will lose his belt.

The fifth and final round is about to start and Archuleta’s corner is screaming at him to get the finish. Good combination from the champ. Archuleta looks for the takedown and Pettis stuffs it once again. The champ lands a good combination. He gets a massive slam takedown. With 90 seconds left, Archuleta needs to get out of side control and look for the finish. They finish out the fight in the clinch.

And New!

Official Result: Sergio Pettis defeats Juan Archuleta via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2).

Who would you like to see Sergio Pettis defend his title for the first time against?