Ketlen Vieira dismisses Irene Aldana rematch following UFC Vegas 55 win: “I don’t think it’s necessary”

Ketlen Vieira has no interest in a rematch with Irene Aldana at this time.

Vieira shared the Octagon with Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Vegas 55 this past Saturday night (May 21). It was a competitive fight that ended in a controversial split decision. Vieira took the split nod but many felt Holm should’ve had her hand raised.

Speaking to media members during the UFC Vegas 55 post-fight press conference, Ketlen Vieira said she had long sought a showdown with “The Preacher’s Daughter” (via MMAJunkie.com).

“As I was growing up and watching MMA in Manaus, Amazonas, I still had dreams of coming to the UFC, and I watched her shock the world and beat Ronda Rousey,” Vieira said. “And just like other fighters I mentioned like Miesha Tate and others, I’ve always wanted to fight them and be a part of this. So ever since I started, I’ve always wanted to fight her.”

Back in late 2019, Vieira suffered the first loss of her pro MMA career. She was knocked out by Irene Aldana.

When asked about a potential rematch, Vieira was dismissive of it.

“I don’t think it’s necessary. I just beat someone who beat her. I’d rather take my time, go back to the gym, keep getting better because I’ve waited a lot. I’ve been close to No. 2 all this time, so I just want to take whatever time is necessary and wait for the winner there (Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2).”

With the victory, Vieira has now won two in a row. Vieira was the number five-ranked UFC women’s bantamweight going into UFC Vegas 55, while Holm held the number two spot.

