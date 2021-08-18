Conor McGregor responds after Michael Bisping suggests his legacy is disappearing faster than his tweets

The war of words between former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping continued on Tuesday evening.

Bisping (30-9 MMA), a former middleweight champion turned UFC commentator, recently weighed in on the ongoing feud between ‘Notorious’ and Daniel Cormier. ‘The Count’ suggested that McGregor should watch his mouth as ‘DC’ would pull him “limb from limb” in a real fight.

Those comments clearly did not sit well with Conor McGregor who proceeded to trash Michael Bisping with the following remarks on social media.

“Bisping is a nobody on Sirius XM,” McGregor Tweeted. “Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by Gastelum’s left hand. Devastating. Even though I collect commission on all his fights, I still said to the team to pull the Gast fight. I knew it was coming. But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say ‘yoink’ every time it hit the account.”

Michael Bisping responded to McGregor’s claims during his most recent episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast with the following remarks.

“No you don’t. You’ve never collected a penny of commission off me, mate. I’m not going into details but that’s just that. This was going to be my response. I don’t know what is getting deleted quicker, Conor’s tweet or his legacy, because they’re both disappearing down the f*cking pipe. I’m not going to do that. You know, I’m not going to get into it publicly on social media, like I’m fucking arguing with some 13-year-old kids on Call of Duty.”

Michael Bisping’s comments regarding Conor McGregor’s legacy clearly did not fall on deaf ears. The Irishman recently took to Twitter with the following photo and caption.

The only legacy I give a fuck about is the Legacy 5000 my mother flies around on. pic.twitter.com/31SL1CiLDY — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 18, 2021

What do you think of the latest trash talk between former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping?